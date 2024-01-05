Endangered Rhino calf at Oregon Zoo is one month old

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Zoo announced an eastern black rhinoceros calf is now a month old and beginning to explore the behind-the-scenes rhino maternity den.

The still un-named calf, born to Jozi and King, weighed 100 pounds when it was born and is now up to 172.

“Both Jozi and her calf are doing great,” said Chad Harmon, who supervises the zoo’s rhino area, in a statement. “Their bond is strong, and we’re seeing the calf explore the barn more and more.”

Veterinary staff have not yet determined the sex of the baby since the zoo is currently keeping a hands-off approach to its care.

“When the calf is ready for that first veterinary exam, we’ll find out whether it’s a boy or a girl,” Harmon said. “For now, Jozi is doing such a great job that we haven’t needed to intervene. She’s a terrific mom.”

Zoo guests will have to wait until the baby’s a little bigger and the weather is warmer before the family can begin exploring Rhino Ridge, where the public can see them.

Jozi and King belong to the eastern subspecies of black rhinoceros, which is considered critically endangered, the zoo said. In 2011, the western subspecies of black rhino was declared extinct.

“Poaching and the illegal wildlife trade have wiped out 96% of the world’s black rhino population. In South Africa alone, we’re losing almost a rhino a day,” according to Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s Africa area. “Hopefully, their story can help inspire a new chapter in the conservation of this incredible species.”