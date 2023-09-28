Reports: Oregon man stole Border Patrol vest, gun, ammo for ‘zombie apocalypse’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An Oregon man is reportedly facing federal charges after he allegedly stole weapons, ammunition and a ballistic vest from a U.S. Border Patrol office so he could prepare for the zombie apocalypse.

Multiple news reports from Seattle and Portland say Austin Giger, 30, of Tigard was charged in U.S. District Court in Seattle this week with unlawful possession of ammunition and theft of government property.

The reports, citing the charges, says Giger broke into the office in Lynden, Wash., near the Canadian border and took ballistic vests, a gun, 0.223 caliber ammunition, an M-4 ammunition magazine and a radio.

The charges reportedly state a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agent responded to an alarm early on the morning of Aug. 28 and allegedly found Giger wearing a Border Patrol jacket and body armor. The agent also reportedly found Giger had a rifle magazine, CBP issued pepper spray and a CBP radio.

KOIN-TV reports Giger claimed to take the items because he “believed he was in a zombie apocalypse.”

