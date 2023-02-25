▶️ La Pine boys, girls both win state wrestling titles

It’s a big weekend for sports after an unfortunate weather delay.
The state wrestling tournament for schools 1A-4A finally happened and Central Oregon showed up big in Portland.
Big congrats to La Pine High School. The Hawks won their fourth 3A title in five years for the boys team while the La Pine girls also placed first at state.
RELATED: Regular season HS basketball comes to a close on the High Desert
Culver placed second at state, taking home their 24th straight state trophy.
Crook County returns to foray and places third among the 4A teams.
Mountain View and Redmond looking to take home some hardware in 5A. Those bigger school results will be finalized on Sunday.
For full team scores and individual placers visit: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1677284078464&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FPrintTeamScores.jsp&twSessionId=wgckxemhvs
▶️ High expectations for Central Oregon teams at state wrestling tournament