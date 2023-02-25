▶️ La Pine boys, girls both win state wrestling titles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a big weekend for sports after an unfortunate weather delay.

The state wrestling tournament for schools 1A-4A finally happened and Central Oregon showed up big in Portland.

Big congrats to La Pine High School. The Hawks won their fourth 3A title in five years for the boys team while the La Pine girls also placed first at state.

1 La Pine (Boys) 195.0

2 Burns 175.5

3 Harrisburg 156.0

1 La Pine (Girls) 77.0 2 Baker/Powder Valley Girls 71.0 2 Sweet Home Girls 71.0

Culver placed second at state, taking home their 24th straight state trophy.

1 Illinois Valley 154.0

2 Culver 149.5

3 Toledo 111.5

Crook County returns to foray and places third among the 4A teams.

1 La Grande 299.0

2 Sweet Home 253.5

3 Crook County 230.0

Mountain View and Redmond looking to take home some hardware in 5A. Those bigger school results will be finalized on Sunday.

For full team scores and individual placers visit: https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1677284078464&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FPrintTeamScores.jsp&twSessionId=wgckxemhvs