Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond kicks off Friday; championships Saturday

The Oregon Wrestling Classic tournament kicks off Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m.
The high school tournament is one of the biggest in the state and draws more than 3,000 wrestlers each year. It’s held at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in the First Interstate Bank Center.
About 80 high schools are competing this year including nearly all the Central Oregon high schools.
The Oregon Wrestling Classic is a dual tournament-team tournament where all weight classes compete against each other, very different from the state tournament.
RELATED: La Pine offsets referee shortage with officials mentorship program
RELATED: Culver wrestling legend wants sanctioned dual state tournament
Admission:
Deschutes County Fairgrounds 3800 Airport WayRedmond, OR 97756
- Adult – 2 Day Tournament Pass: $25 (Friday & Saturday High School Tournament ONLY)
- Adult- 1 Day: $15
- Seniors (over 60)- 1 Day: $5
- Youth and Student (11 to 18): $5
- Children (under 10): No Charge
- Free with USA Coaches Card w/ Picture ID (Sunday ONLY)
- NO Video/Floor passes will be sold
Friday:
7:00 am: Gates Open
7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up
Wrestling
- 8:00 am: 1/2A & 3A Dual Teams
- 11:00 am: 4A & HS Girls Dual Teams
- 11:00 am: 16U Girls & Junior Girls Open
- 2:30 pm: 5A & 6A Dual Teams
Saturday:
7:00 am: Gates Open
7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up
Wrestling
- 8:00 am: 1/2A, 3A & 4A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds
- 8:00 am: HS Girls Dual Teams – Bonus Round Teams
- 8:00 am: 16U Girls & Junior Girls Open
- 10:00 am: 5A & 6A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds
- 12:20 pm: College Women Invitations Open
- 12:20 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 2A/1A, 3A & 4A
- 1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals HS Girls Dual Teams
- 1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 5A & 6A Dual Teams
Sunday:
7:00 am: Gates Open
7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up
8:00 am: Wrestling Begins
- 8U, 10U, 12U & 14U Coed
- 8U Girls, 10U Girls, 12U Girls, 14U Girls Open
- 16U Boys Open