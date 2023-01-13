Oregon Wrestling Classic in Redmond kicks off Friday; championships Saturday

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Wrestling Classic tournament kicks off Friday morning, starting at 8 a.m.

The high school tournament is one of the biggest in the state and draws more than 3,000 wrestlers each year. It’s held at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in the First Interstate Bank Center.

About 80 high schools are competing this year including nearly all the Central Oregon high schools.

The Oregon Wrestling Classic is a dual tournament-team tournament where all weight classes compete against each other, very different from the state tournament.



Admission:

Deschutes County Fairgrounds 3800 Airport WayRedmond, OR 97756

Adult – 2 Day Tournament Pass: $25 (Friday & Saturday High School Tournament ONLY)

Adult- 1 Day: $15

Seniors (over 60)- 1 Day: $5

Youth and Student (11 to 18): $5

Children (under 10): No Charge

Free with USA Coaches Card w/ Picture ID (Sunday ONLY) NO Video/Floor passes will be sold



Friday:

7:00 am: ​Gates Open

7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up

Wrestling

8:00 am: 1/2A & 3A Dual Teams

11:00 am: 4A & HS Girls Dual Teams

11:00 am: 16U Girls & Junior Girls Open

2:30 pm: 5A & 6A Dual Teams

Saturday:

7:00 am: ​Gates Open

7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up

Wrestling

8:00 am: 1/2A, 3A & 4A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds

8:00 am: HS Girls Dual Teams – Bonus Round Teams

8:00 am: 16U Girls & Junior Girls Open

10:00 am: 5A & 6A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds

12:20 pm: College Women Invitations Open

12:20 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 2A/1A, 3A & 4A

1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals HS Girls Dual Teams

1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 5A & 6A Dual Teams

Sunday:

7:00 am: ​Gates Open

7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up

8:00 am: Wrestling Begins