▶️ Wrestlers gear up for Oregon Wrestling Classic championship matches Saturday

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

One of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the state is going on in Central Oregon through Sunday. The Oregon Wrestling Classic is being held at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo in Redmond.

“There’s so much energy, lots of tension, every little point, every little, anything that happens in a match … the place will erupt,” said Redmond High wrestler Ansen Widing. “It’s so much fun.”

The Oregon Classic is a dual-style tournament with team versus team.

“We are dubbed as the unofficial state tournament … championship … for duals,” saud Oregon Wrestling Classic Director Stephanie Mathews.

Every weight class goes head-to-head from 95-285 pounds.

“I think it’s just cool how everybody gets the opportunity,” said Widing. “You get to wrestle good teams and all that, but you also get to see other teams that you might not be able to until, like state tournaments and stuff like that, so it’s fun wrestling.”

Each team competes in its own classification.

This is the first time high schools in Bend are competing at the 5A level in years.

“At 5A and 6A for wrestling, it’s more similar,” said Bend High School senior Finn Schuller. “I would say 6A is a little more competitive, but there are teams like Thurston and Mountain View at the 5A level that are really tough.”

For some schools, like Bend’s newest high school, Caldera, are competing for their very first time.

“It’s phenomenal just to show up and wrestle. It’s a privilege just to be invited,” said Caldera High School head wrestling coach Mihail Kalugi. “It’s an amazing tournament, so I kind of have them soak in the moment because we are a brand new school, we haven’t built a culture yet. So, it’s really fun to just come out and compete.”

Each winning team raises a trophy after the championship matches conclude on Saturday.

“It gets more and more intense, especially when you have those top tier teams go head-to-head, it’s just fun to watch,” said Kalugi. “The whole crowd into it, the family, the support systems behind them all show up and that is when it gets really fun. I mean every point matters. I have seen these go down to the wire with the last match and it gets intense.”

Saturday:

7:00 am: ​Gates Open

7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up

Wrestling

8:00 am: 1/2A, 3A & 4A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds

8:00 am: HS Girls Dual Teams – Bonus Round Teams

8:00 am: 16U Girls & Junior Girls Open

10:00 am: 5A & 6A Dual Teams Bonus Rounds

12:20 pm: College Women Invitations Open

12:20 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 2A/1A, 3A & 4A

1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals HS Girls Dual Teams

1:30 pm: Championship 1/4 Finals 5A & 6A Dual Teams

Sunday:

7:00 am: ​Gates Open

7:15 am – 7:45 am: Warm-up

8:00 am: Wrestling Begins