Oregon women hold South Dakota to 9 1st-half points, cruise

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erin Boley scored 22 points and 23rd-ranked Oregon closed out the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament late Monday night with a sleeper, downing South Dakota 67-47. The 11th-seeded Coyotes missed their last 25 shots of the first half and were held to a near-record low in trailing 34-9 at the break.

Nyara Sabally added 17 points and Sedona Prince 12 as the sixth-seeded Ducks took advantage of their size on both ends of the floor to head into a second-round matchup Wednesday with third-seeded and 10th-ranked Georgia in the Alamo Region.

Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Summit League champion Coyotes.