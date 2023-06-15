Young Oregon wolf, who lacked fear of people, killed in vehicle collision

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A young Oregon wolf that lost its wariness and fear of people was killed in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday.

The one-year-old wolf, dubbed OR-143, was killed on Highway 138 near the entrance to Lemolo, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

OR-143 likely lost its fear of people due to having been fed by humans, ODFW said.

The wolf was collected by ODFW and will be examined further by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.