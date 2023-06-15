Young Oregon wolf, who lacked fear of people, killed in vehicle collision

A young Oregon wolf that lost its wariness and fear of people was killed in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday.
The one-year-old wolf, dubbed OR-143, was killed on Highway 138 near the entrance to Lemolo, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
OR-143 likely lost its fear of people due to having been fed by humans, ODFW said.
The wolf was collected by ODFW and will be examined further by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“I’m heartbroken to learn that a yearling wolf from the Indigo pack has died,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “As a member of one of very few wolf families living in western Oregon, she was a crucial part of the state’s wolf recovery. Being struck by a car is almost inevitable when people feed wild animals from their cars because those animals lose their fear of both vehicles and their human occupants.”