Warren G among the big acts at Oregon WinterFest 2023

Warren G
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, December 15th 2022

“Oh, it’s just such a it becomes such a large annual community celebration. It’s a time when there’s not a lot of other stuff going on. And, you know, in the winter, it’s it’s a time when community can come together. And that’s that’s a pretty rare thing. So we like this one a lot,” said Aaron Switzer, producer for Lay It Out Events.

RELATED: Oregon WinterFest raises $8K for local Big Brothers Big Sisters

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...