Warren G among the big acts at Oregon WinterFest 2023

The music lineup for this year’s Oregon WinterFest has been announced. It takes place Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Deschutes Expo Center. Tickets are now on sale.
In addition to the musical acts below, there’s the Central Oregon Light Exhibit, ice carving and fire sculptures. New this year, there are carnival rides and the 5K Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday.
Main Stage
Friday
- 7pm: Sugar Hill Gang
- 8:30pm: Warren G
Saturday
- 7pm: Toast & Jam
- 8:30pm: Tyler Farr
Sparks Stage
Friday
- 5-6pm: Reid Bower
- 6:30-7:30pm: Use’ta Do
- 8-9pm: Popcorn
Saturday
- 11am-12pm: Evergrow
- 12:30-1:30pm: Faisal Abu-Nawwas
- 2-3pm: Tony Buckman
- 3:30-4:30pm: Phillip Austin
- 5-6pm: The Gypsy Travellers
- 6:30-7:30pm: Victory Swig
- 8-9pm: The Mostest
Sunday
- 12-1pm: Jaymi
- 1:30-2:30pm: Zac Grooms
- 3-4pm: Aaron Rehn
The Royal Lounge Stage
Friday
- 5-6pm: DiRT
- 6:30-7:30pm: The Dust Devils
- 8-9pm: Major Dudes
Saturday
- 12:30-1:30pm: The Miller Twins
- 2-3pm: John Shipe
- 3:30-4:30pm: Jeshua Marshall
- 5-6pm: Swing44
- 6:30-7:30pm: Joel Chadd
- 8-9pm: Billy & The Box Kid
Sunday
- 12-1pm: So Much Closer
- 1:30-2:30pm: Ky Burt Duo
- 3-4pm: Erin Cole-Baker Duo
“Oh, it’s just such a it becomes such a large annual community celebration. It’s a time when there’s not a lot of other stuff going on. And, you know, in the winter, it’s it’s a time when community can come together. And that’s that’s a pretty rare thing. So we like this one a lot,” said Aaron Switzer, producer for Lay It Out Events.
