Warren G among the big acts at Oregon WinterFest 2023

The music lineup for this year’s Oregon WinterFest has been announced. It takes place Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Deschutes Expo Center. Tickets are now on sale.

In addition to the musical acts below, there’s the Central Oregon Light Exhibit, ice carving and fire sculptures. New this year, there are carnival rides and the 5K Hot Cocoa Run on Sunday.

Main Stage

Friday

7pm: Sugar Hill Gang

8:30pm: Warren G

Saturday

7pm: Toast & Jam

8:30pm: Tyler Farr

Sparks Stage

Friday

5-6pm: Reid Bower

6:30-7:30pm: Use’ta Do

8-9pm: Popcorn

Saturday

11am-12pm: Evergrow

12:30-1:30pm: Faisal Abu-Nawwas

2-3pm: Tony Buckman

3:30-4:30pm: Phillip Austin

5-6pm: The Gypsy Travellers

6:30-7:30pm: Victory Swig

8-9pm: The Mostest

Sunday

12-1pm: Jaymi

1:30-2:30pm: Zac Grooms

3-4pm: Aaron Rehn

The Royal Lounge Stage

Friday

5-6pm: DiRT

6:30-7:30pm: The Dust Devils

8-9pm: Major Dudes

Saturday

12:30-1:30pm: The Miller Twins

2-3pm: John Shipe

3:30-4:30pm: Jeshua Marshall

5-6pm: Swing44

6:30-7:30pm: Joel Chadd

8-9pm: Billy & The Box Kid

Sunday