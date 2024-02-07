Time running out for Oregon winter storm SNAP replacement benefits

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregonians in 27 counties who lost food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the recent winter storms and power outages have until Feb. 16 to request replacement benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) says households that receive SNAP in these counties can request replacement benefits for food that was spoiled or destroyed.

Crook

Deschutes

Jefferson

Klamath

Benton

Clackamas

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Douglas

Gilliam

Hood River

Jackson

Josephine

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Marion

Morrow

Multnomah

Polk

Sherman

Tillamook

Umatilla

Wasco

Washington

Yamhill

Here is more from ODHS:

Households who live outside of these counties must request replacement benefits within 10 days of the loss per the normal process.

Households who disposed of food bought with SNAP benefits that was destroyed due to these events can request that replacement benefits be issued for the cost of the lost food. The maximum amount of SNAP that can be replaced is the value of the food up to the normal monthly benefit for the household.

Households should be prepared to provide a list of the lost food, the cost to replace it, and may have to provide proof of the event that destroyed the food.

Replacement benefits must be requested by the deadline by:

Calling (800) 699-9075

Email: benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Visiting a local office. Find an office near you at https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/pages/office-finder.aspx?serviceid=22

Detailed instructions and the request form can be found online at https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/food/pages/snap-replacement.aspx#disaster

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the households’ existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.