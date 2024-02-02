Hiring a contractor after winter storms? Make sure they’re licensed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After the recent freezing rain and snow, you may be looking for a contractor to repair damage around your property. Just make sure it’s a reputable one.

The Oregon Construction Contractors Board (CCB) and Landscape Contractors Board (LCB) are reminding the public to make sure to hire licensed contractors. That can save you from common scams.

How can you tell it might be a scam?

The contractor solicits door-to-door and pressures you to act now

The work requires a large up-front deposit or all money up front

The offer sounds too good to be true

To verify a CCB license:

Visit www.oregon.gov/ccb.

Enter the license number or name in the orange “Search” feature.

Verify that the license is “active,” that the contractor carries the endorsement for residential work, and that the name and other information on the license matches the contractor you are considering.

Call 503-378-4621 for help searching or understanding the results.

Contractors and consumers can report unlicensed contractors and other illegal activity on the CCB’s website or by calling 503-934-2246.

To verify an LCB license:

Visit www.oregon.gov/lcb and click "Verify a License"

Enter the contractor ’s license number or name in the “search” box.

Verify that the license is active.

Call 503-967-6291 if you need help verifying an LCB license.

The boards suggest getting references from friends, neighbors or others in the construction industry, such as supply stores.

Contractors who look for work online are required to include their CCB or LCB number when advertising. Despite this, the CCB and LCB are advising customers to not rely just on online references.