Tips to keep your pets safe in Central Oregon deep-freeze winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Thursday, January 11th 2024

With heavy snow and below-zero wind chills set to hit the High Desert this weekend, the Humane Society of Central Oregon is sending out these reminders to keep pets safe. 

  • Pets are best kept inside.
  • Bring your pet inside when the temperatures drop. Also consider the wind-chill factor.
  • Dogs and cats can get frost bitten ears, nose, and paws if left outside.
  • Seniors, young, small and short coated animals are vulnerable in the cold.

A reminder: There are laws in Oregon requiring adequate shelter and minimum care for animals.

RELATED: List: Central Oregon warming shelters as wind chills set to drop below zero

If your pet must be kept outside:

  • Provide a dry, elevated dog house with clean dry bedding and a flap over the opening to keep drafts out. Heated pet beds are available.
  • Make sure the water bowl does not freeze. Heated water bowls are available.
  • Outdoor pets need more calories to produce body heat.
  • Make sure a cat has not crawled under your car seeking shelter and warmth near the engine. Tap on hood before starting the engine.
  • Booties allow your dog to walk in the snow and prevent injury from ice and snow melt.
  • Dog jackets and sweaters are more than fashion, they will keep small, senior and single coated dogs warm.
  • Chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate paws.  Buy “pet safe” ice melters. Wash off paws if pets have walked through chemicals.
  • Keep antifreeze, salt and other household poisons away from pets.
  • Watch your pet around heating stoves to prevent burns and dehydration.

Horses, chickens and other livestock need winter care too:

  • Make sure there is clean, dry bedding. Moist bedding can cause infection.
  • Make sure water in trough does not freeze.   
  • Have hooves checked and prepared for winter.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon rents crates for $5 a month to keep pets safe and warm indoors. For more information call the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541 382-3537 or visit hsco.org.

