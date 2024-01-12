▶️ Mt. Bachelor suspends operations for Friday due winter storm

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor announced Friday morning it was suspending operations for the rest of the day due to the extreme winds expected from the winter storm hitting the region.

Bachelor said earlier Friday that the snow was coming down hard and there was little-to-no visibility in the base area. The ski area was also seeing gusts upwards of 100 mph at Northwest and 70 mph at Sunrise.

The video above, taken at about 10:30 a.m. Friday from the Bachelor web cameras, show how poor the visibility is.

“We expect to reopen tomorrow, January 13, but lifts will be significantly delayed due to heavy snowfall, storm recovery, and strong winds. Red Chair Early Ups for passholders will be cancelled,” Bachelor said on its website.

Hoodoo did not indicate any change in operations on its website.

“Deep, blowing snow will be the name of the game today,” Hoodoo posted Friday morning.” If you are not familiar with snow immersion suffocation and the dangers of deep soft snow please take some time to educate yourself before you come up. Deepsnowsafety.org is a wonderful resource for information and strategies to keep you and your friends safe in the deep deep powder. Needless to say, today is not a day for the faint of heart or the unprepared, powder hounds on the other hand…….”

The National Weather Service predicts up to three feet of snow in the Cascades with winds gusting as high as 50 mph and frequent blowing snow through Saturday night.

