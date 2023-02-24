▶️ Winter storm leaves a mess on coastal highways for ODOT, drivers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The winter storm that brought some snow and deep cold to Central Oregon has been a nightmare for drivers on the west side of the Cascades. That includes along highways near the coastline, which rarely get heavy snow.

The Oregon Department of Transportation released several videos of their crews at work clearing snow, downed trees and rocks off highways so people could get through.

Among the hardest hit areas were US 101 north of Neskowin, the Siletz Highway, the Alsea Highway and US 30.

The player above shows video of just some of what drivers and ODOT were dealing with.

RELATED: SUV rolls onto side on icy, snowy Highway 26

RELATED: Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland