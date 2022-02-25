Businesses, health officials react to new mask mandate end date

Oregon will lift mask requirements for indoor public places on March 19, about two weeks earlier than initially planned.

Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 48% since peaking in late January.

Over the past two weeks, Oregon hospitalizations have fallen by an average of more than 30 a day.

The news was met with jubilation by some, and caution by others.

“Woo-hoo. We are super excited for the masks to come off.”

Like many restaurants during the COVID pandemic, Deschutes Brewery’s downtown pub offered outdoor seating, take out only food service and even shut down for a time.

“We’ve changed with every curveball they’ve thrown at us. This is pretty good that we are seeing a fastball now so that we can knock it out of the park,” said Tim Casinelli, general manager of Deschutes Brewery’s downtown pub.

Masks – no longer required in Oregon restaurants, schools or other indoor settings starting March 19th.

“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon State Epidemiologist.

Deschutes Brewery’s downtown Bend pub plans to scale up to its original indoor seating capacity in anticipation of summer crowds.

“The only thing that will change is we’ll stop asking people to wear masks. If people want to come in with masks because they feel more safe, they are welcome to do that,” Casinelli said. “And if our staff wants to wear them because they feel more safe, they are welcome to do that as well.”

One local health official I spoke with recommends continuing to wear masks, especially for those who are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or have other underlying health issues.

“Making the decision to end masking based on community preference brings some people a lot of joy,” said Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic Medical chief health officer. “But from a medical perspective, I think many of us are concerned that we could have another elevation of numbers of COVID, and not just our hospitals and in our primary care clinics.”

LeBlanc says anyone who any questions about their health and protecting themselves from the virus, they should continue wearing a mask, mandate or not.

Some operational changes that developed during the pandemic will remain in place such as outdoor seating, which Deschutes Brewery says is extremely popular.

The brewery also plans to continue offering home delivery of food and deeper and more frequent cleanings of the restaurant space.