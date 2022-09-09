Thousands in Western Oregon expected to lose power amid extreme fire danger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, September 9th 2022

At least two power utilities issued potential shutoff notices to more than 40,000 customers in western Oregon starting early Friday because of winds that could reach 50 mph.

Forecasters and state officials are warning of extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington beginning Friday and urged residents to charge cellphones and have evacuation plans ready.

Strong winds that hit over Labor Day weekend in 2020 fueled Oregon wildfires that burned more than 1 million acres, destroyed 4,000 homes and killed at least 11 people.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday, with temperatures around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

These are the estimated shutoff times from Pacific Power as of Thursday night, but they may change as conditions warrant.

  • Douglas County6 a.m. Friday from Toketee Falls east to Diamond Lake, with additional areas added around 4 p.m. 
  • Linn County6 a.m. Friday Sweet Home east along Highway 20, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
  • Marion County6 a.m. Friday Lyons east along Highway 22, with additional areas added around 4 p.m.
  • Lincoln County10 a.m. Friday
  • Tillamook County10 a.m. Friday
  • Polk County10 a.m. Friday

Temporary Community Resource Centers will open at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and will remain open both days until 10 p.m. (unless service is restored earlier) at the following locations. 

  • Douglas County – Glide High School – 18990 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide, OR 97443
  • Marion County – Bethel Baptist Church – 645 Cleveland Street, Aumsville, OR 97325
  • Linn County – Sankey Park – 877 14th Ave, Sweet Home, OR 97386

For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff, customers and the public should call Pacific Power at 1-888-221-7070. For a map of affected areas and outage preparation information, please visit www.pacificpower.net/psps

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

