▶️ Shaded fuel breaks begin along Cascade Lakes Highway for Petes Lake Fire

Fire crews have begun work on a shaded fuel break along the Cascade Lakes Highway to get ahead of the Petes Lake Fire.

Drivers taking the scenic byway this weekend may notice fire teams cutting and clearing smaller and drier vegetation.

“The difference between a fuel break and shaded fuel break is, were not removing all the vegetation. We’re leaving the larger trees,” Operations Section Chief of Northwest Team 10 Bruce Meyer said. “We’re monitoring the fire right now using computer models to try and forecast potential fire growth and making sure that we’re ready if the fire spreads this far.”

The Cascade Lakes Highway hosts popular recreation areas. With Labor Day Weekend fast approaching, the Forest Service wants people to be prepared if they plan on driving through.

“We would really appreciate visitors being super cognizant of the fire work that is going on. Paying extra special attention to where they’re driving, the closures that are in place, the closures on the trails as well,” Field Ranger with the Deschutes National Forest Elisabeth Dare said.

While none of the highway is closed now, Dare says that could change at any moment.

“There is a chance that there could be some road closures in place along the Cascade Lakes Highway. that is going to be dictated by fire behaviors. It’s really important to know before you go,” Dare said.

Driver who may come upon fire crews are asked to drive slowly and carefully for their safety.

