Oregon wildfire update

 Published on 9/22/2020, 11:14 am

The Oregon Department of Forestry is closely monitoring 10 major fires in Oregon, down from 17 originally (see table below for details). Fires are removed from the list when they are 100% lined and fire managers are confident in their progress toward containment.

There have been more than 7,500 personnel assigned to these fires, not including many of the government employees, landowners, forestland operators, and members of the community who are contributing every day.

There have been resources from 39 states and multiple Canadian provinces in this fight alongside Oregonians.

About 1 million acres have burned in Oregon since the start of this year, which is nearly double the 10-year average of approximately 557,811.

Fire name Acres burned (est.) Containment Location
Lionshead 198,916        13% 20 miles W of Warm Springs
Beachie Creek 192,775        38% 15 miles N of Detroit
Holiday Farm 173,094        22% 3 miles W of McKenzie Bridge
Riverside 138,020        26% 2 miles SE of Estacada
Archie Creek 131,598        44% 20 miles E of Glide
Brattain 50,510        55% 8 miles S of Paisley
Slater 42,215 in Oregon        22% 6 SE of Cave Junction (also in No. California)
S. Obenchain 32,671        70% 5 miles E of Eagle Point
Two Four Two 14,473        89% W/NW of Chiloquin
Thielsen 9,916        26% E of Diamond Lake
FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily