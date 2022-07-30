▶️ Your Oregon wildfire map questions answered: Community session Aug. 10

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department Of Forestry plans to host a series of community sessions about the statewide wildfire risk map for the month of August.

Each session includes a presentation on the maps function, how wildfire risk is assessed and how property owners can appeal their designation.

There is also a chance to ask plenty of questions.

“Given that accurate understanding and a realistic understanding, and so knowing that information what is the best thing they can do to protect their home and protect their property is really what it’s about,” said Jason Cox of the Oregon Department of Forestry Public Affairs.

The meeting in Central Oregon will be August 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

