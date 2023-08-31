Petes Lake Fire size reduced after new mapping; intermittent rain expected

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fire managers said Thursday that the Petes Lake Fire, burning a few miles west of Elk Lake, is smaller than previously thought.

After an overnight infrared flight, the fire was listed at 318 acres in a Thursday morning update. It is zero percent contained.

Hand crews will continue working Thursday on the shaded fuel break along the Cascade Lakes Highway. Resources to support the incident will continue to arrive. The structure protection group will continue to assess structures and develop structure protection plans.

A total of 173 personnel are working on the fire.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Shaded fuel breaks begin along Cascade Lakes Highway for Petes Lake Fire

RELATED: Oregon fire marshal offering free defensible space assessments

A low-pressure system will move in Thursday with the potential to bring intermittent rain for the next 48-72 hours, fire managers said. But the system also has the potential to generate thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

The fire was sparked by lightning last Friday.

Evacuation notices issued Sunday by the Deschutes County Sheriff remain in place: https://www.deschutes.org/sheriff/page/emergency-information.