▶️ Oregon fire marshal offering free defensible space assessments

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering free defensible space assessments to homeowners as wildfire season continues.

OSFM says the best way to protect homes is to create six feet of defensible space.

“Looking to remove the dead and dying material on the ground, living up trees, you know, around that six-foot mark looking at fire-resistant plants,” said OSFM Chief Deputy Chad Hawkins.

For the free defensible space assessment, OSFM officials meet with homeowners one-on-one to explain the best ways to protect homes. You can set up an appointment at this link.

