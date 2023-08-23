7 illegal fire pits found at Elk Lake as wildfire danger continues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes National Forest said it found seven illegal fire pits on the shores of Elk Lake Tuesday.

It’s significant because of the current wildfire danger in Central Oregon. Fires are not allowed unless in a designated camping area.

“While we’re seeing a little bit of cooler weather move through the area right now, things are still very dry out there and people still need to be careful to make sure that they prevent human caused wildfires,” said Jamie Olle, Public Affairs Specialist for the Deschutes National Forest.

The forest service says that even when fires are allowed, digging fire pits along the lake shore can permanently compact and damage the soil.

Violators can receive a minimum $250 citation for burning where they shouldn’t.