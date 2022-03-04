Oregon Wild questions new West Bend Project tree removal plan

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Central Oregon environmental group is questioning a plan to log trees it believes are some of the “last remaining old-growth” trees in the West Bend Project near Phil’s Trail.

Oregon Wild issued a statement to the media Friday saying the Forest Service had told them the trees would be saved.

“During the planning of this logging the public was told that it wouldn’t include cutting of old-growth trees.” said Erik Fernandez, Wilderness Program Manager at Oregon Wild. “But now at the last minute before the chainsaws and bulldozers arrive we’ve learned it will.”

Oregon Wild said arguing the removal is for fuels reduction isn’t valid because the trees in question have some of the thickest bark and the most fire resistance, “showing it’s not really about fuels reduction but about logging – despite the negative impacts to wildlife, recreation, and carbon storage.”

Central Oregon Daily’s ‘The Great Outdoors‘ reporter

Brooke Snavely will have an in-depth look at the issue Monday at 5 p.m.

The organization has launched an online petition asking the Deschutes National Forest to save those old-growth trees.

Meanwhile, officials with the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project, co-chaired by Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and Bend Mayor Sally Russell, issued a response saying the trees in question aren’t technically old-growth trees but are older than the standard “black bark” trees that are common throughout the West Bend Project.

You can read the full response below:

Longtime stakeholders of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project (DCFP) have raised concerns about some larger trees marked for commercial thinning within the West Bend project on the Deschutes National Forest. (The trees in question are within Unit 5 of the Euro stewardship contract).

Both the Forest Service’s West Bend NEPA planning document and the DCFP’s recommendations for restoration in dry ponderosa pine forests reflect a desire to promote more large and old tree structure in open stands – a stand condition that we have a deficit of since the aggressive old-growth logging and fire suppression of the early and mid 1900s in the region.

After hearing about the tree marking in this unit within the West Bend Project, the Steering Committee of the collaborative did a field trip in late February to review the unit.

We found that there were trees marked for removal that were larger and older than the typical 60-80 year old second growth ponderosa pine that all stakeholders have agreed are appropriate for removal in order to bring densities to sustainable levels and to accelerate the growth of remaining trees.

The trees in question were not necessarily old-growth, but were older and larger than the standard “black bark” trees (60-80 yrs old) that are very common throughout the West Bend Project.

A number of DCFP Steering Committee members did not feel that the mark in this unit was consistent with the overall vision of the West Bend NEPA document or the DCFP recommendations and suggested that retaining the oldest and largest trees would move these stands towards the desired condition of large and old pine in open stands faster.

During the field trip we begun the discussion of how our recommendations and monitoring processes within the Collaborative and how the process of translating planning to implementation within the Forest Service could be refined to reduce the likelihood of marking that does not match our shared vision in the future.

For context, within the West Bend Project there were 14,500 acres of commercial treatments with fuels reduction planned.

The majority of those acres have been implemented at this point and the DCFP has tracked that implementation closely through the years.

Within the 14,500 treated acres, we can only point to about 10 acres where we had concerns that trees inconsistent with our vision were being removed. In the ideal world that number would be 0 acres, but if 99 percent of the acres commercially thinned are moving our forest in the right direction then we don’t think it is appropriate to vilify the Forest Service for the 10 acres which could be inconsistent with the overall intent and vision of the DCFP.

The DCFP Steering Committee will reconvene on Tuesday to continue our discussion of how to refine our and the Forest Service’s processes to ensure that even higher percentages of implemented treatments meet our vision.

Phil Chang and Sally Russell, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project Co-Chairs

Ed Keith, Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project Vice Chair