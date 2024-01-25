Wild horse shot to death on Ochoco Nat’l Forest; law enforcement seeks tips

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service is hoping the public can help it find whoever shot and killed a wild horse on the Ochoco National Forest earlier this month.

USFS said Thursday that the two-year-old black wild horse was shot twice in the abdomen sometime in the past 7-to-10 days. It happened on Forest Road 22 near Walton Lake.

“The Ochoco National Forest values the Big Summit wild horse herd and is asking the public for any information related to the death of this animal. Per the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971, any person who maliciously causes the death or harassment of any wild free-roaming horse or burro shall be subject to a fine of not more than $2,000, or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both, USFS said.

Those with information is asked to contact the Ochoco National Forest at 541-416-6500.

Ochoco National Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigation is working with Oregon State Police on the investigation.