Oregon, western states resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine after review

Gov. Kate Brown said inoculations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can begin in Oregon following a review by scientific experts in a western states workgroup.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review workgroup met Friday to review data about the vaccine’s potential risks, after more than a dozen women nationwide developed rare blood clots.

The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the J&J vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine providers will now provide information about the risk and information about symptoms to watch for after vaccination.

“I am grateful to count myself among the nearly 7 million Americans protected by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Brown said in a statement. “With this thorough scientific review by leading state and federal doctors, scientists, and health experts, Oregonians can be confident that this vaccine is safe and effective, and that the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 far outweigh the risks of this exceedingly rare adverse effect.”

Oregon paused the Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week while federal officials investigated the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the vaccine.