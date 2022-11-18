Warming shelter opens in Redmond

An overnight warming shelter has opened for the season at Mountain View Fellowship in Redmond.
From now until March 15, 2023, the shelter is open every night starting at 6:00 p.m. at 1475 SW 35th Street.
There are 30 beds set up so far.
“So really, we are providing a safe place, a safe and warm place for people to sleep,” said Andrew Hoeksma with Shepherd’s House Ministries. “Every evening when guests join us, they also receive a home cooked meal provided by volunteers here in Redmond, and we send them with some food in the morning. So our guests are receiving a lot of essential, both life saving and comfort services here at the shelter.”
If you need help getting to the shelter, there’s a van pick-up at locations around Redmond. You can learn more about the shelter and schedule a pick-up by calling 541-788-8098.
