Icy roads temporarily close Highway 26 near Warm Springs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The icy road conditions that pretty much all of us dealt with in Central Oregon Thursday morning forced the closure of Highway 26 in both directions approaching Warm Springs for several hours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the highway around 7:00 a.m. between mileposts 96.5 and 103. That basically covers those steep, windy grades in and out of Warm Springs.

By 11:20 a.m. it appeared both directions were back open.

There were unconfirmed reports that dozens of semi trucks were caught in the backup.

