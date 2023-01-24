▶️ PHOTOS: 20-foot-wide sinkhole forms at Cape Kiwanda on Oregon coast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A sinkhole measuring 20-feet wide and 15-feet deep was discovered at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in Pacific City, Oregon, Sunday.

The Oregon Park and Recreation Department said staff was alerted to the presence of the sinkhole and cordoned off the area for safety.

Curious visitors are being urged not to get too close.

“The cape is a dynamic environment. Please be aware of your surroundings, stay clear of any dangerous areas, including this one,” said Park Manager Jason Elkins in a statement. “Obviously people are curious and may want to see if for themselves,” he said, “but we ask that you respect the barriers that are in place and observe from a distance.”

Oregon Parks says it is looking into what may have caused the sinkhole. They say Cape Kiwanda is a rare spot on the Oregon Coast. It’s a sandstone outcropping. Sandstone is naturally much weaker and prone to sudden changes compared with hardier rock like basalt.

Even though the spot is marked with barriers, this hole could change at any moment, and others could appear. Oregon State Parks says if you see something that concerns you, leave the area and report it to Cape Lookout State Park staff at 503-842-4981. In an emergency, call 911.