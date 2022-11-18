▶️ How do Central Oregon schools decide to announce a snow day?

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Jefferson County School District canceled classes on Thursday due to icy and hazardous road conditions.

Making the decision to give students a weekday off goes beyond monitoring the weather forecast.

“In the morning, we have several people that drive routes all over our district,” Redmond School District public information officer Holly Brown said. “So we’ve got people out at Crooked River Ranch, out at Alfalfa. Up early, early in the morning out testing the roads to see how they are.”

The first buses go out on their routes at 5:10 a.m.

“We have to make a decision by 5 a.m whether or not we’re gonna do normal school, two hour delay, or cancel classes,” Brown said.

The Bend-La Pine School District did not respond to our request for comment on its procedures.

