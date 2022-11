by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s that time of year when all winter sports enthusiasts start pestering their favorite meteorologists about how much snow we think we will get this winter.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes tells us about a historical three-peat La Niña winter ahead and how much snow he thinks we’re gonna get.

