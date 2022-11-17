OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is near the airport.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 29-year-old from Bend, was passing several vehicles in the fog when it collided with a gold Chevrolet Malibu, OSP said.

The driver of the Malibu, 29-year-old Saralee Spino-McCormack of Warm Springs, and a 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car were killed, OSP said. A 14-year-old girl who was also a passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP did not say whether that driver will face any charges.

Highway 26 was closed for about two hours.