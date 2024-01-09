▶️ ‘This is a storm!’ Mt. Bachelor shares blizzard video, reports 100 mph gusts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor shared video Tuesday morning of the blizzard hitting the mid-mountain area, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph.

“Oh, this is a storm!” said a person in the video, shot by the Mt. Bachelor patrol and lift maintenance teams and posted to social media.

“The storm hit hard this morning with 100 mph gusts on Northwest Express, chairs blanketed in thick rime ice, and non-stop heavy snowfall which is expected to continue through tomorrow,” Bachelor said on Facebook. “We do not expect to open any additional lifts today. Stay tuned for more updates on conditions and operations.”

The Oregon Cascades, including the east slopes, are under a Blizzard Warning until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

RELATED: Winter arrives in earnest; snow, winds affect visibility in places