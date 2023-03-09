Reward offered to find Oregon, Washington substation vandals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The FBI offices in Portland and Seattle are putting up $25,000 rewards as they try to solve who vandalized electrical substations late last year, including one in Oregon that was shot at.

The first happened on Nov. 22 at the Barneslake Substation in Tumwater, Wash.

“Fluid was leaking on the ground after one of the radiators of transformers had been punctured multiple times and caused the substation to go offline for several hours. Three 9 mm shell casings were located. The outage resulted in loss of power to 5,200 individuals,” the FBI said in a statement.

Two days later, there was another incident at the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander Substation in Oregon City. The FBI said someone had cut a hole in the perimeter fence. Several bullet holes were found in several reactors.

The FBI provided some images of the damage as well as infrared images of at least two people inside the facility. One of them appeared to be holding a gun.

The FBI is offering up $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible.

“Presently, we remain unclear on the motive for their actions,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office, in a statement. “However, we do understand fully their catastrophic potential. Consequently, apprehension of those responsible must be a top priority for law enforcement and this is why we are now urgently requesting our citizens’ help in identifying those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.