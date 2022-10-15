▶️ Oregon voter registration deadline is Tuesday. Here’s how to do it.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The last day to register to vote for the upcoming election in Oregon is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Registration cards postmarked by that date or submitted at this link online no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday are valid.

Ballots will be mailed to voters starting Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Here is more on the registration process from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office:

Qualifications to Register to Vote

To register to vote in Oregon, you must be:

A U.S. citizen A resident of Oregon At least 16 years old



If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​

What You Will Need

To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV).

If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can still use the online voter registration application. The information you enter will display on a voter registration card (PDF document) that you will need to print, sign and deliver to your county elections office to complete your registration.

Registration Deadline

A new registrant must submit their online registration by 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on the 21st calendar day before an election to be eligible to vote in that election.​

Alternative to Registering Online

Instead of registering to vote online you can complete a Voter Registration form and return it to your county elections office.​

Already Registered to Vote?

If you are already registered or think you might be registered to vote, use My Vote to: