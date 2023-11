by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here is a look at the scores of Central Oregon teams playing at the state volleyball tournament this weekend.

Semifinals

5A: Bend def. Crater, 3-1

3A: Sisters def. Valley Catholic, 3-2

Quarterfinals

5A: Bend def. West Albany, 3-0

5A: Crescent Valley def. Summit, 3-0

4A: Marist Catholic def. Crook County, 3-2

3A: Sisters def. Corbett, 3-0

1A: St. Paul def. Trinity Lutheran, 3-0

Consolation and championship matches are Saturday.

