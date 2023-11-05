Sisters wins Oregon 3A Volleyball championship; Bend takes 2nd in 5A

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Sisters High School volleyballers are state champs.

After losing the opening set to Pleasant Hill in the 3A title game Saturday, the Outlaws bounced back to win the next three sets to take the title — 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18.

Gracie Vohs led Sisters with 20 kills. Kathryn Scholl added 14 and Bailey Robertson and Gracelyn Myhre each had 11.

Vohs, Holly Davis and Jordy Monaghan each had three aces. Davis also logged 49 assists and Vohs led Sisters with 18 digs.

RELATED: Sisters, Bend headed to state volleyball championship matches

Robertson had five blocks to lead all players in the title game.

Pleasant Hill’s Cheyenne Greene led all players with 25 kills.

Bend Lava Bears take 2nd in 5A

The Bend Lava Bears fell to Crescent Valley in the 5A title game, taking 2nd in the state.

The Raiders won in four sets — 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-8.

Chloe LeLuge of Bend led all players on the court with 21 kills. She was the only Lava Bears player in double digits in that category.

LeLuge, Carlie Shields and Lacy Clothier each had two aces. Brooke Braude had 18 digs while Lucy Schuller and Jasi Kjellesvik had 14 each.

Schuller provided 11 assists.

For Crescent Valley, Bella Jacobson, Vivian Buford and Taelyn Bentley each had 14 kills. Jacobson and Dani Street each had 21 digs and Kamden Mitchell had 33 assists.