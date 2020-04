William Lapschies not only celebrated turning 104 this week, he has officially beaten COVID-19.

Lapschies was one of at least 15 residents infected with the virus at a veterans’ home in Lebanon.

He was very sick and after eight days his family say they thought he might not make it.

But he pulled through and continues to get better every day.

The World War II vet maintains a positive outlook.

When asked how he was feeling turning 104, he said, “Pretty good. I made it.”