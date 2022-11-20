No. 12 Oregon stays in Pac-12 hunt, tops No. 10 Utah 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and one touchdown despite being hobbled by an leg injury, Oregon intercepted Utah quarterback Cameron Rising three times, and the 12th-ranked Ducks knocked off the 10th-ranked Utes 20-17.

A week after watching their hopes at the College Football Playoff evaporate, the Ducks rebounded with a gutty effort that kept alive their chances of getting back to the Pac-12 championship game for the fourth straight season.

The Ducks need only a win over rival Oregon State next Saturday to book their ticket to Las Vegas and a date with Southern California.

Rising was 21 of 38 passing, set a career-high with the three interceptions.

RELATED: Martinez’s 2 TDs puts No. 25 Oregon St over Arizona St 31-7