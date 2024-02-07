Ex-USFS burn boss indicted after 2022 prescribed burn escaped lines

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, February 6th 2024

A former U.S. Forest Service burn boss was indicted in Grant County Monday for a prescribed burn that escaped its lines.

Ricky Snodgrass was charged by a grand jury with reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor. 

Snodgrass was in charge of a 300-acre prescribed burn and the crew conducting it on Oct. 19, 2022. The fire north of Seneca ended up burning 20 acres of private land before firefighters were able to put it out. 

Snodgrass will be arraigned March 4.

