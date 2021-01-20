Oregon updates guidance for return to in-person learning

BY SARA CLINE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Education has issued updated guidance for the return of in-person learning, which includes a requirement that schools provide on-site COVID-19 testing.

The guidance released Tuesday is the most recent push for students to return to school.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown set a Feb. 15 goal for returning more students to the classroom, with a focus on elementary students.

Before winter break, less than 10% of Oregon’s estimated 580,000 students were receiving some form of in-person instruction, according to data from the Oregon Department of Education.

At the start of the year, Brown gave local school districts the power to decide when to return students to in-person learning.