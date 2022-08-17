University of Oregon names interim president

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees has appointed an interim president in the wake of President Michael Schill announcing his departure.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the university’s Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as president.

Schill is leaving the university after seven years to become president at Northwestern University.

Phillips will officially step into the interim presidency Saturday and Schill will serve as an advisor to Phillips until Sept. 11.

The board will discuss the search process and timeline to hire the next permanent president at its September meeting.