by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon’s unemployment rate has officially tied with the states record low.

Numbers just released from the month of July show Oregon’s unemployment rate at 3.4%.

This ties November 2019’s pre-covid numbers.

The past year, the three major industries adding jobs are health care, leisure, and government.

