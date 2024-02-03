by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

$10 million in unclaimed property will be returned to people as part of the Oregon Treasury’s “Checks Without Claims” program, the Treasury announced Friday. Those checks could be as little as $50 or as much as $10,000.

The program proactively sends out checks to verified owners that was reported to Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program in 2021 and 2022. The payments come after reports from various businesses and organizations that were unable to return funds to the rightful owner.

Typical unclaimed property includes uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts, tax refunds, credit balances, investment accounts, payroll checks and refunds, among others.

Recipients will get both a check and a confirmation letter from Treasurer Tobias Read.

“In addition to collecting and safeguarding Oregonians’ unclaimed property, Treasury is committed to returning these assets and helping to bolster our citizen’s financial well-being,” Read said in a statement.

The money doesn’t just go to people living in Oregon. In 2023, 18,000 people in 48 states received checks for unclaimed funds, the Treasury said.

The state says it has more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds, currently. People who believe the may have unclaimed funds can visit unclaimed.oregon.gov.

Questions about unclaimed funds or Checks without Claims can be directed to Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program via email claims@ost.state.or.us or phone at 503-378-4000.