Oregon racer messes around at more than 100 mph and finds out — it’s expensive

A very expensive lesson for someone caught racing on an Oregon highway.

Oregon State Police shared a photo from Feb. 15 after a trooper pulled over a car that was racing another car on Highway 395 just south of Umatilla.

One car was clocked going 126 mph in a 55 mph zone. The other was going 119 mph.

The trooper was able to stop one.

The driver admitted to speeding and racing at over 120 mph, OSP said.

The fine for driving more than 100 mph? $1,150.

The fine for speed racing? Another $440.

The need for speed cost the driver a total of $1,590.