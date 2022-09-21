Oregon’s tuition-free preschool program hits major delays

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of Oregon families who expected their children to start tuition-free state-provided preschool this month have been told those plans are on hold.

The agency which oversees the Preschool Promise program has yet to send contracts to most of the 248 participating preschools statewide. Those schools are to offer the program to families living at or below 200% of the federal poverty line.

Without a contract, smaller facilities are hesitant to accept children in the program.

The state says preschools serving more than 6,3000 children must now open no later than Oct. 30.

RELATED: Bend’s Kids’ Corner childcare program back after 2-year hiatus