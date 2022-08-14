Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets.

KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day.

It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate the invasive crustaceans — which are known to compete with native crabs for food.

Green crabs are OK to eat and some recipes even call for them.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency order to address the exponential population growth of the European green crab.