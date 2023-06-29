Mountain View takes 1st place at Oregon clay target shooting championships

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mountain View High School in Bend brought home first place at the Oregon state clay target shooting championships last weekend. And they weren’t the only Central Oregon team that brought home some hardware.

The Cougars won the 2A Varsity title over Canby and Baker high schools.

Emma Young took 4th in the individual female varsity category while Jacob Nichols took 6th on the boy’s side.

Elliot Law took second in the male novice category.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Crook County HS trap shooting team sees interest grow in second season

In the 1A division, Madras High School took second and Crook County High took third in varsity. Central Oregon Daily recently profiled the Crook County trap team.

James Lange from Madras took 4th in the male varsity individual followed by Crook County’s Mason Yancey in 5th.

McKenna Pooschke of Crook County tied for 7th on the girls’ varsity side.

Crook County’s Brit Iverson was 6th for the JV boys.