Oregon to receive 34K doses of new COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say they expect to receive 34,000 doses of the recently approved, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Currently, the two vaccines that Oregon has — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both have reported efficacy rates around 95%, require two doses and need ultra-cold storage.

Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose vaccine and can be stored in a refrigerator for months, but has a lower efficacy rate.

While officials say they are excited for the Johnson & Johnson doses, they anticipate that less will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation.