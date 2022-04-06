Oregon to receive $153M in transportation funding

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon is receiving $153,006,490 in community transit funding as a result of a federal investment announced today.

The money is part of a $20 billion investment to nationwide transit funding announced by President Biden, as a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“With this announcement, we are also helping fulfill key Biden-Harris Administration priorities by addressing equity, workforce, and climate concerns and moving toward a clean, American-made transportation future,” said Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez.

Eugene is receiving more than $13 million of Oregon’s allocation, while Portland will receive more than $104 million.

More than $6 million is headed to the Salem community.

Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas.

Information about the funding levels for the programs within the infrastructure law can be found here.

The law will provide 58% more funding, enabling transit agencies to modernize and expand services for residents in communities of all sizes.

A full breakdown of the allocations to various Oregon communities can be viewed here: FY-2022-Full-Year-Apportionments-UZA-Totals.