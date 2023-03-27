Oregon to offer extra $170 million in food benefits to eligible children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is issuing an extra $170 million in food benefits to thousands of children across the state.

From late March to late May, 434,000 eligible Oregon children will receive $391 each through the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program, a COVID-19 response initiative.

Each eligible child will receive a P-EBT card with the funds on it through the mail.

“We are grateful to be able to provide these food benefits to eligible students and families with young children in Oregon,” said Claire Seguin, interim director of the ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”

Who is eligible for P-EBT food benefits Children are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT if they: Were eligible to receive free or reduced-price National School Lunch Program meals during school year 2021-2022 or attended a Community Eligibility Provision school​.

Were under the age of 6 and enrolled in SNAP during the summer 2022 months. Between March and May 2023, each eligible child will receive two pieces of mail addressed to them: A letter notifying them they are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits

A separate envelope with their P-EBT card that has $391 of food benefits on it

Households with multiple eligible children will receive individual letters and cards for each eligible child. Households will start receiving notification letters at the end of March and P-EBT cards will begin arriving in April.