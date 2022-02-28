Oregon to end mask mandate March 12th, joining California, Washington

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12. The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus case and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast. The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools and most indoor places regardless of vaccination status. The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.

The decision comes after the CDC on Friday outlined a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip.

And earlier last week the Oregon Health Authority announced the state’s mask mandate would end March 19th.

“Two years ago today, we identified Oregon’s first case of COVID-19. As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the Omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.

“As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities––with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

In Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority rules requiring masks in indoor public places and schools will be lifted after 11:59 p.m. on March 11.

Other state and federal requirements, such as those for health care settings, public transit, and other specialized settings, will remain in place for a period of time.

With omicron fading away, so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19.

Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19.

That’s down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.